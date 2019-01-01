A XUL-based web-browser demonstrating the Unified XUL Platform (UXP). This browser is a close twin to pre-Servo Firefox in how it operates.

Welcome to the Basilisk home page!

Basilisk is a free and Open Source XUL-based web browser, featuring the well-known Firefox-style interface and operation. It is based on the Goanna layout and rendering engine (a fork of Gecko) and builds on the Unified XUL Platform (UXP), which in turn is a fork of the Mozilla code base without Servo or Rust.

Basilisk is primarily a reference application for development of the XUL platform it builds upon, and additionally a potential replacement for Firefox.

Basilisk is development software. This means that it should be considered more or less "beta" at all times; it may have some bugs and is provided as-is, with potential defects. Like any other Free Software community project, it comes without any warranty or promise of fitness for any particular purpose. That being said: of course we will do our best to provide an as stable and secure browser as possible with every official release of Basilisk.

It should be noted that because of this focus on platform development, the browser itself (the application code) will be released and maintained mostly as-it-is, with very little change or development on the user interface or browser front-end features. As the platform develops, some Firefox-specific features may be dropped; please do not expect this application to remain the same, forever.

What does this browser support?

It supports a wide array of features required for the Modern Web, including advanced scripting, CSS, HTML5 and downloadable font support. It also fully supports all NPAPI plugins (e.g. Java, Unity web player, Media plugins, Authentication plugins). Further details can be found on the features page.

Is this browser associated/affiliated with Mozilla?

In one word: No.

This browser is created and maintained by the team behind Pale Moon, and is a fully independent fork of the Mozilla/Firefox code.

Release notes

You can find the release notes for the browser here.